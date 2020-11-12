TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid broad-based losses on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.70 points at 16,717.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 134.81 points at 29,262.82. The S&P 500 index was down 11.37 points at 3,561.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 17.05 points at 11,803.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.33 cents US compared with 76.55 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 16 cents at US$41.61 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$18.00 at US$1,879.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.