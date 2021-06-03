TORONTO -- Falling gold and copper prices led the Canadian dollar lower Thursday, however gains in the financial, industrial and health care sectors saved Canada's main stock index from a heavy drop.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.76 points at 19,941.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.34 points at 34,577.04. The S&P 500 index was down 15.27 points at 4,192.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 141.82 points at 13,614.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.62 cents US compared with 82.97 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down two cents at US$68.81 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$36.60 at US$1,873.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 13 cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)