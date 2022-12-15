S&P/TSX composite down nearly 400 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 400 points in a broad-based decline in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate and said it expected rates still needed to go higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 378.05 points at 19,513.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 743.70 points at 33,222.65. The S&P 500 index was down 97.99 points at 3,897.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 325.12 points at 10,845.77.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.74 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude oil contract was down 80 cents at US$76.48 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$6.60 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$30.40 at US$1,788.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.80 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Canadian families will pay $1,065 more for groceries in 2023, report says
Food prices in Canada will continue to escalate in the new year, with grocery costs forecast to rise up to seven per cent in 2023, new research predicts.