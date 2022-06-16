S&P/TSX composite down more than 600 points, U.S. stock markets drop sharply
North American markets faced a harsh reckoning Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's outsize rate hike a day earlier, with Canada's main stock index dropping more than 600 points at closing time.
Major indexes have tumbled in 2022 amid concerns over rising inflation, climbing interest rates and economic slowdowns.
Despite a rebound Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled its 0.75 percentage-point interest rate hike would not become the norm, stocks fell across the board Thursday as hopes of a soft landing waned.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 607.50 points or 3.1 per cent to 19,004.06 - nearly 24 per cent below its spot at the start of the year.
“For me it's all about the Federal Reserve,” said Allan Small of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.
Fears over the rising cost of loans and its ripple effect - starting with the housing market - are weighing on a range of indexes. Meanwhile worries around whether the U.S. central bank's rate boost - the biggest since 1994 - will quell problems caused by factors largely outside its control continue to fester, he said.
“At the end of the day, I don't think that the Fed raising rates as aggressively as they are is doing anything for inflation - not yet,” Small said. Hence even more gloom about economic stability.
“Inflation is where it's at because of a war in Ukraine, because of a labour shortage, because of China's zero-COVID policy over the last few months.”
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 741.46 points at 29,927.07. The S&P 500 index was down 123.22 points at 3,666.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 453.06 points or 4.1 per cent at 10,646.10 - down more than 30 per cent from where it started the year.
Laden with tech stocks, Nasdaq's decline reflects the flight of investors from companies perceived as riskier or more prone to corrections, Small said.
“You're seeing tech stocks just obliterated,” he said. “I don't know if there's any one tech name that's not down significantly from their highs.”
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.35 cents US compared with 77.23 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was up US$2.15 cents at US$115.24 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 44 cents at US$7.46 per mmBTU.
Gasoline prices are showing little sign of letting up as the average price in Canada continued to top $2.10 a litre Thursday, approaching record highs, according to Natural Resources Canada.
“The summer is looking bleak on that side; I don't see any relief,” Small said.
The August gold contract was up US$30.30 at US$1,849.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down about five cents at US$4.11 a pound.
Gold, a traditional bastion of stability amid market drops and sputtering economies, notched slightly higher Thursday than it did a year earlier at $1.822 per ounce. It hit highs topping $2,050 an ounce in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.
YOUR FINANCES
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.