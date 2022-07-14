S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points in early trading

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 300 points, led lower by losses in the energy, financial and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 329.75 points at 18,285.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 534.96 points at 30,237.83. The S&P 500 index was down 63.93 points at 3,737.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 164.68 points at 11,082.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.81 cents US compared with 77.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down US$4.11 at US$92.19 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$6.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$35.20 at US$1,700.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 13 cents at US$3.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022