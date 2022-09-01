S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points as stocks tumble

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy, technology and base metal sectors led a broad-based decline in stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 307.88 points at 19,022.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 130.30 points at 31,380.13. The S&P 500 index was down 38.36 points at 3,916.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 234.84 points at 11,581.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.94 cents US compared with 76.27 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down US$2.36 at US$87.19 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$9.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$20.30 at US$1,705.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.42 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.