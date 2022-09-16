S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the energy, industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 206.87 points at 19,353.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 266.22 points at 30,695.60. The S&P 500 index was down 41.76 points at 3,859.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 167.71 points at 11,384.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.31 cents US compared with 75.76 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.23 at US$85.88 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 28 cents at US$8.04 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$1,687.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022