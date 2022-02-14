S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading as the energy, financial and utility sectors moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 171.23 points at 21,377.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 270.53 points at 34,467.53. The S&P 500 index was down 15.57 points at 4,403.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 93.02 points at 13,884.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.47 cents US compared with 78.73 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 73 cents at US$93.83 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 19 cents at US$4.13 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$26.60 at US$1,868.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$4.49 a pound.

