S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading, as losses in the base metal and financial sectors helped lead the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 174.14 points at 20,340.66.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 292.17 points at 33,139.27. The S&P 500 index was down 38.45 points at 4,009.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 93.78 points at 11,581.96.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract was down US$1.66 at US$78.80 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$31.00 at US$1,823.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.99 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023
