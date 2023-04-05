S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal, energy and technology stocks weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 154.72 points at 20,121.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.47 points at 33,432.85. The S&P 500 index was down 18.63 points at 4,081.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 160.01 points at 11,966.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with 74.37 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 28 cents at US$80.43 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.13 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.10 at US$2,036.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.97 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023