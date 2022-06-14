S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index lost more than 100 points in late-morning trading as the telecommunications and utility sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were also down after posting big losses on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 102.67 points at 19,639.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.20 points at 30,401.54. The S&P 500 index was down 3.92 points at 3,745.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.48 points at 10,802.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.41 cents US compared with 77.77 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$2.08 at US$123.01 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down US$1.34 at US$7.27 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$17.20 at US$1,814.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.17 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022