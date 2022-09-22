S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points, led lower by losses in the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 126.15 points at 19,058.39.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 144.34 points at 30,039.44. The S&P 500 index was down 36.98 points at 3,752.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 184.91 points at 11,035.28.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 74.64 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was up 53 cents at US$83.47 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$7.55 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$4.70 at US$1,680.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.48 a pound.
