S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped lead the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 138.20 points at 19,522.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 233.32 points at 32,927.51. The S&P 500 index was down 26.71 points at 3,801.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 110.71 points at 10,505.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.30 cents US compared with 74.40 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.05 at US$86.86 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 42 cents at US$5.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,716.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.