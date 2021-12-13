S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading amid weakness in the energy and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 159.44 points at 20,731.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 336.00 points at 35,634.99. The S&P 500 index was down 33.93 points at 4,678.09, while the Nasdaq composite was down 136.84 points at 15,493.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.00 cents US compared with 78.65 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down a penny at US$71.66 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$3.99 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$2.30 at US$1,787.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.