S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led lower by losses in the financial and utility sectors, while energy stocks were up as the price of oil climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 112.67 points at 19,122.42.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 78.12 points at 30,195.75. The S&P 500 index was down 9.36 points at 3,773.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.99 points at 11,142.65.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.87 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was up 83 cents at US$88.59 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$7.08 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$1,719.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.47 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
MORE Business News
