TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid weakness in the financial and health care sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.20 points at 19,840.98.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.76 cents US compared with 82.74 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up 71 cents at US$67.03 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.20 at US$1,907.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021