S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.49 points at 20,608.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.42 points at 33,648.98. The S&P 500 index was down 3.15 points at 4,016.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.50 points at 11,360.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.80 cents US compared with 74.73 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down 98 cents at US$80.64 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$3.12 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,934.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2023