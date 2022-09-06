S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.88 points at 19,180.97.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.22 points at 31,351.66. The S&P 500 index was up 6.10 points at 3,930.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 28.36 points at 11,602.50.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.17 cents US compared with 76.21 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was up 11 cents at US$86.98 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 34 cents at US$8.44 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$6.90 at US$1,715.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.46 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022
