S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up slightly in early afternoon trading, as strength in the information technology and industrial sectors buoyed it from weakness in oil prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.91 points at 21,203.10 after closing at a record high on Wednesday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.18 points at 35,484.16. The S&P 500 index was down 2.11 points at 4,534.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.74 points at 15,174.42.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.82 cents US compared with 81.11 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude oil contract was down US$1.77 at US$81.65 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$5.09 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,781.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 19 cents at US$4.55 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that will run until May 7, 2022 and help individuals whose work is impacted by a government-imposed lockdown.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
As travel resumes, experts say insurance is a must amid COVID-19
As tourism resumes across much of the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, urges Schumer and Pelosi to pass U.S. federal paid family leave
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is urging Congressional Democratic leadership to pass federal paid family and medical leave and 'ensure this consequential moment is not lost' as Democrats continue to negotiate a deal to pass the Biden administration's social safety net and infrastructure package.
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
What needs to happen for Canada to actually reach net-zero emissions by 2050?
In order for Canada to reach its stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a climate policy researcher says that the country needs to become much more energy-efficient and industries need to take further steps to develop better carbon-capture technology.
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
Attack hits Syria base that houses U.S. troops; no U.S. injuries
A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
Australian authorities offer A$1 million reward for missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith
The Western Australian government has offered a 1 million Australian dollar reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl missing for six days in a remote coastal area.
U.K. police charge 25-year-old man with murder of Conservative lawmaker David Amess
British police charged a 25-year-old London man on Thursday with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall.
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of a kidnapped missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn't get what he's demanding.
Syria executes 24 people over last year's deadly wildfires
Syria executed 24 people Thursday after charging them with igniting wildfires last year that left three people dead and burnt thousands of acres of forests, the Justice Ministry said.
Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country
Israeli leaders on Thursday recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1, a year and a half after closing its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
-
Pfizer, BioNTech say COVID-19 booster shot showed high efficacy in large study
A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech restored efficacy to 95.6 per cent against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study shows.
-
Can dogs really detect cancer? A Montreal study aims to find out
A joint study by the University of Montreal's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Institut Curie in Paris will test whether dogs can really detect the smell of cancer or even COVID-19, as some experiments have suggested.
Scientists create coldest temperature ever in a lab to help understand quantum mechanics
Scientists have broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in a lab, achieving a temperature just trillionths of a degree away from absolute zero by dropping freezing, magnetized gas down a tower 120 metres tall.
100-million-year-old tiny crab fossil found in amber
Scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber, a 100-million-year-old small-sized crab.
Hear the sounds of Mars: How NASA records audio from Perseverance rover
NASA has released details of sound recordings taken by the Perseverance rover on the planet Mars.
Quebec schools worry kids are copying 'Squid Game'
Several school boards in Quebec have recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating the games.
'Our hearts are shattered': Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry dies at 83
Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry has died at the age of 83.
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
About 100 people protested near Netflix's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Rogers CEO addresses boardroom feud, says he has board's 'strong unequivocal support'
Rogers Communications Inc. sought to reassure investors Thursday as it tries to move past a boardroom drama that has prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee.
Vienna museums launch OnlyFans account to display 'explicit' artworks
The city of Vienna is taking an offbeat approach to the censorship of art and has turned to using the adults-only online platform OnlyFans to put its most "explicit" artworks on full display.
For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides.
Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi
Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter was pilloried on Chinese social media and his name appeared to be blocked on the popular Weibo messaging platform after he criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's treatment of Tibet.
NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in US$1B settlement
The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the US$1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
Unceded territory: The Montreal Canadiens are wrong, says Quebec Indigenous affairs minister
The Legault government is rebuking the Canadiens for claiming Montreal is unceded Indigenous territory.
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.