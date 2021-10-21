S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was up slightly in early afternoon trading, as strength in the information technology and industrial sectors buoyed it from weakness in oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.91 points at 21,203.10 after closing at a record high on Wednesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 125.18 points at 35,484.16. The S&P 500 index was down 2.11 points at 4,534.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.74 points at 15,174.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.82 cents US compared with 81.11 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.77 at US$81.65 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$5.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,781.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 19 cents at US$4.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.