TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the telecommunications and utility sectors, while the energy and base metals sectors climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.01 points at 20,176.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.50 points at 33,937.08. The S&P 500 index was up 1.22 points at 4,247.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.79 points at 14,276.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.38 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 69 cents at US$73.54 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$3.38 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$1,788.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021