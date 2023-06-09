S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher
Losses in the base metal and industrial stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets inched higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.40 points at 19,909.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.11 points at 33,901.72. The S&P 500 index was up 16.50 points at 4,310.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.02 points at 13,317.54.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.07 cents US compared with 74.86 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$71.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$1.30 at US$1,979.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.81 a pound.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.