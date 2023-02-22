S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets edge higher

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, base metal and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets crept higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.16 points at 20,209.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.34 points at 33,151.93. The S&P 500 index was up 0.23 of a point at 3,997.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.20 points at 11,499.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.80 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.71 at US$74.65 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,845.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down six cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023