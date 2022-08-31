S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as losses in the financial and telecom sectors weighed on the market, and U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.36 points at 19,437.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.11 points at 31,727.76. The S&P 500 index was down 5.59 points at 3,980.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.78 points at 11,857.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.36 cents US compared with 76.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down US$1.26 at US$90.38 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down a penny at US$9.03 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.70 at US$1,732.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022