S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index pulled back from a record close on Tuesday as losses in the energy, technology and base metal sectors weighed on the Toronto market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.20 points at 21,558.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.88 points at 36,290.10. The S&P 500 index was down 3.52 points at 4,681.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 54.24 points at 15,832.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.45 cents US compared with 80.33 on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.61 at US$82.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$4.89 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$26.50 at US$1,857.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$4.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021