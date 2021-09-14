TORONTO -- Losses in the energy and base metals sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.30 points at 20,639.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 192.30 points at 34,677.33. The S&P 500 index was down 11.67 points at 4,457.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.26 points at 15,102.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.89 cents US compared with 78.98 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up eight cents at US$70.53 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up two cents at US$5.25 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.80 at US$1,808.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$4.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.