TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the financial, industrial and consumer staples sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.25 points at 16,716.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.82 points at 28,580.09. The S&P 500 index was up 10.02 points at 3,494.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 69.16 points at 11,694.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.29 cents US compared with 76.17 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude contract was down eight cents at US$42.96 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$37.20 at US$1,969.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.02 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020