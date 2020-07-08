TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the key energy and financial sectors as well as in consumer staples stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.87 points at 15,537.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.42 points at 25,849.76. The S&P 500 index was down 4.62 points at 3,140.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.77 points at 10,368.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.83 cents US compared with 73.62 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was down two cents at US$40.60 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$1,821.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly two cents at nearly US$2.82 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020