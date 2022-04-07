S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also lower

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading Thursday, pulled lower by losses in the industrials and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.24 points at 21,672.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 214.02 points at 34,282.49. The S&P 500 index was down 16.43 points at 4,464.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 77.33 points at 13,811.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.44 cents US compared with 79.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was up 20 cents at US$96.43 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$6.17 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$17.90 at US$1,941 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.71 a pound

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022