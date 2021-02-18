TORONTO -- The industrials sector led a broad-based decline on the Toronto stock market with Canada's main stock index down in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.22 points at 18,308.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 200.55 points at 31,412.47. The S&P 500 index was down 28.01 points at 3,903.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 151.51 points at 13,813.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.71 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down 11 cents at US$61.05 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.11 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,778.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.