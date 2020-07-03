TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the materials sector, which includes the big names in the mining sector, pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.83 points at 15,579.57.

U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with 73.61 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was down 53 cents at US$40.12 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was unchanged at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.00 at US$1,787.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nearly four cents at US$2.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020