TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and base metals sectors moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.79 points at 20,189.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 234.03 points at 33,799.64. The S&P 500 index was down 2.75 points at 4,220.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 118.27 points at 14,157.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.98 cents US compared with 82.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 75 cents at US$71.40 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.21 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$84.50 at US$1,776.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 14 cents at US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.