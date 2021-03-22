TORONTO -- Losses in the key energy, financial and industrial sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.18 points at 18,797.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.23 points at 32,551.74. The S&P 500 index was up 8.55 points at 3,921.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.56 points at 13,312.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.03 cents US compared with 79.96 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up 11 cents at US$61.55 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.80 at US$1,729.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.13 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021