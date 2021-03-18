TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in early trading on losses in the energy and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.04 points at 18,936.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.93 points at 33,055.30. The S&P 500 index was down 19.98 points at 3,954.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 163.55 points at 13,361.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.34 cents US compared with 80.22 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.22 at US$63.41 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$6.30 at US$1,720.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021