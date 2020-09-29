TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell moderately in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.47 points at 16,204.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.90 points at 27,539.16. The S&P 500 index was down 0.74 of a point at 3,350.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.19 points at 11,124.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 cents US compared with 74.75 cents US on Monday.

The November crude oil contract was down 61 cents at US$39.99 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 19 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$1,888.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly three cents at US$2.96 a pound.