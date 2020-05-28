TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in early trading, dragged down by weakness in the financial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.83 points at 15,261.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.78 points at 25,565.05. The S&P 500 index was up 0.68 of a point at 3,036.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.14 points at 9,408.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.62 cents US compared with 72.57 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was up five cents at US$32.86 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.87 cents per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$1,740.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$2.40 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020