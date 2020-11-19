TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading amid weakness in the energy and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.35 points at 16,879.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 110.92 points at 29,327.50. The S&P 500 index was down 12.86 points at 3,554.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.47 points at 11,776.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.30 cents US compared with 76.55 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 21 cents at US$41.80 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 16 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$19.10 at US$1,854.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020