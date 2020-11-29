TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline on broad-based weakness in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 111.04 points at 17,285.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 254.26 points at 29,656.11. The S&P 500 index was down 11.80 points at 3,626.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 10.83 points at 12,216.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.27 cents US compared with 77.01 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 15 cents at US$45.38 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$10.90 at US$1,777.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020