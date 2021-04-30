TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in early trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metals sectors, while the loonie continued to edge higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.06 points at 19,193.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 168.01 points at 33,892.35. The S&P 500 index was down 22.11 points at 4,189.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 87.91 points at 13,994.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.45 cents US compared with 81.35 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.44 at US$63.57 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$1,770.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021