TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in early trading amid losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell and the loonie dropped below 75 cents U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.34 points at 15,552.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 132.84 points at 26,387.11. The S&P 500 index was up 0.07 of a point at 3,271.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 52.47 points at 11,057.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.75 cents US compared with 75.18 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.27 at US$35.12 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.60 at US$1,866.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.