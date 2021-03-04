TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the technology, industrial and metals and mining sectors lost ground, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.92 points at 18,268.75, despite strength in the energy sector which was helped by a rising price for oil.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.92 points at 31,315.01. The S&P 500 index was up 4.44 points at 3,824.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 14.11 points at 12,983.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.34 cents US compared with 79.17 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up US$2.96 at US$64.24 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.40 at US$1,719.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.