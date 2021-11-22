S&P/TSX composite down as tech sector falls, U.S. stock markets climb higher

TORONTO -

Losses in the technology sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.87 points at 21,544.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 297.04 points at 35,899.02. The S&P 500 index was up 32.81 points at 4,730.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.36 points at 16,084.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.91 cents US compared with 79.12 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was up 86 cents at US$76.80 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$4.90 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$29.40 at US$1,822.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.