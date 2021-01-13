TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and metals and mining sectors slipped lower and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.87 points at 17,915.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.07 points at 31,057.62. The S&P 500 index was up 6.61 points at 3,807.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.23 points at 13,134.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.58 cents US compared with 78.46 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was down three cents at US$53.18 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$14.80 at US$1,859.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021