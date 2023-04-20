S&P/TSX composite down as price of oil moves lower, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.85 points at 20,653.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 78.82 points at 33,818.19. The S&P 500 index was down 20.30 points at 4,134.22, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.84 points at 12,091.39.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.27 cents US compared with 74.38 cents US on Wednesday.
The June crude contract was down US$1.84 at US$77.40 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$5.00 at US$2,012.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.03 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023
