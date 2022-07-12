S&P/TSX composite down as oil falls below US$100 a barrel, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell below US$100 a barrel, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.63 points at 18,767.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.90 points at 31,330.74. The S&P 500 index was up 8.00 points at 3,862.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 26.49 points at 11,399.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.92 cents US unchanged from Monday.

The August crude contract was down US$7.78 at US$96.31 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 22 cents at US$6.21 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.70 at US$1,729.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 12 cents at US$3.31 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.