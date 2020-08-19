TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the materials sector as the price of gold gave back some of its recent gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.88 points at 16,609.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.75 points at 27,836.82. The S&P 500 index was up 4.28 points at 3,394.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.82 points at 11,219.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.92 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was down 37 cents at US$42.75 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down nearly a penny at US$2.41 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$38.80 at US$1,974.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at nearly US$3.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.