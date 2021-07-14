TORONTO -- Weak performances from energy and financial stocks led to a triple-digit loss on Canada's main stock index Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 123.41 points at 20,147.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.44 points at 34,933.23. The S&P 500 index was up 5.09 points at 4,374.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 32.701 points at 14,644.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.02 cents US compared with 79.91 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$2.12 at US$73.13 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.66 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$15.10 at US$1,825.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.