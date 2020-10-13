TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading on losses in the energy, financial and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.32 points at 16,485.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.60 points at 28,770.92. The S&P 500 index was down 6.18 points at 3,528.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.22 points at 11,932.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.11 cents US compared with 76.13 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up 66 cents at US$40.09 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$34.70 at US$1,894.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020