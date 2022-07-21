S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks retreat
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and base metal sectors pulled back and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.76 points at 18,966.91.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 211.13 points at 31,663.71. The S&P 500 index was down 8.78 points at 3,951.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.67 points at 11,899.32.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.56 cents US compared with 77.62 cents on Wednesday.
The September crude contract was down US$3.86 at US$96.02 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$8.09 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$13.70 at US$1,713.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.28 pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022
