S&P/TSX composite down as drop in oil weighs on energy sector, U.S. stocks mixed

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy sector moved lower amid a drop in oil prices, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.14 points at 21,939.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 159.94 points at 34,701.30. The S&P 500 index was up 0.95 points at 4,544.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 65.16 points at 14,234.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.60 cents US compared with 79.99 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$8.26 at US$105.64 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down six cents at US$5.55 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$16.20 at US$1,938.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022