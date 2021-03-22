TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index slipped to start the trading week as CP Rail's shares fell after reporting an acquisition of a U.S. rival.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 38.87 points to 18,815.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 103.23 points at 32,731.20. The S&P 500 index was up 27.49 points at 3,940.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 162.30 points at 13,377.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.92 cents US compared with 79.96 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up 12 cents at US$61.56 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 4.7 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,738.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.65 cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.